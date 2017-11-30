Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office
He tried to cash a stolen check in Bluffton. Now deputies need your help to catch him

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

November 30, 2017 04:59 PM

An unidentified man tried to cash a stolen check at a Bluffton Wells Fargo, and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking your help in identifying him.

The check was stolen from a residence on Dillon Road on Hilton Head Island some time between Sept. 18 and Oct. 13, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.

The man tried to cash it on Oct. 26 at the Wells Fargo on Okatie Village Drive in Bluffton, the report said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. C LaVan with the Sheriff’s Office at (843) 255-3313 or Beaufort County Dispatch at (843) 524-2777.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).

Reference Case 17S225280.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

