Bluffton police are no match for suspects in car chase at speeds over 100 mph
Dash camera video shows Bluffton Police as they chase three suspect vehicles from the New River area to the Savannah Bridge on Monday morning. The police were responding to a report of prowlers in the Southern Oaks neighborhood.
Jay Karr Staff video, Bluffton Police Department, Qaadir Phillips
