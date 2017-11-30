More Videos

Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her? 0:41

Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her?

Pause
Saturday school? Watch time lapse as Hilton Head High students arrive 0:27

Saturday school? Watch time lapse as Hilton Head High students arrive

Dog rips apart Georgia woman's car as she pleads with officers 1:09

Dog rips apart Georgia woman's car as she pleads with officers

Here's where a Beaufort woman crawled to safety after attack 0:29

Here's where a Beaufort woman crawled to safety after attack

One dog missing in Beaufort house fire 1:21

One dog missing in Beaufort house fire

Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer 0:33

Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer

Listen to Hilton Head rappers' ode to ‘Frosty Frog’ Cafe on new album 0:39

Listen to Hilton Head rappers' ode to ‘Frosty Frog’ Cafe on new album

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. 0:52

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse.

Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 0:30

Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter

Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character 0:40

Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character

  • Bluffton police are no match for suspects in car chase at speeds over 100 mph

    Dash camera video shows Bluffton Police as they chase three suspect vehicles from the New River area to the Savannah Bridge on Monday morning. The police were responding to a report of prowlers in the Southern Oaks neighborhood.

Bluffton police are no match for suspects in car chase at speeds over 100 mph

Dash camera video shows Bluffton Police as they chase three suspect vehicles from the New River area to the Savannah Bridge on Monday morning. The police were responding to a report of prowlers in the Southern Oaks neighborhood.
Jay Karr Staff video, Bluffton Police Department, Qaadir Phillips
Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers

Crime & Public Safety

Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers

Volusia County Sheriff's Office released footage showing the moment two suspects trying to outrun police in Central Florida were taken down by Georgio the dog. Police say the suspects were driving a Camaro with a stolen tag and were carrying heroin, cocaine and about $2,000 in cash between them.