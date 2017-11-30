This man broke into an Okatie gas station — as in, he literally broke through a wall.

More Videos 0:41 Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her? Pause 0:27 Saturday school? Watch time lapse as Hilton Head High students arrive 1:09 Dog rips apart Georgia woman's car as she pleads with officers 0:29 Here's where a Beaufort woman crawled to safety after attack 1:18 Bluffton police are no match for suspects in car chase at speeds over 100 mph 1:21 One dog missing in Beaufort house fire 0:33 Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer 0:39 Listen to Hilton Head rappers' ode to ‘Frosty Frog’ Cafe on new album 0:52 Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. 0:30 Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Recognize this man? He hacked his way through an Okatie gas station wall The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a male subject wanted for committing a burglary at the Enmarket convenience store in Okatie around 2:05 a.m. on Oct. 9. The Sheriff's Office posted this video of the incident on their Facebook page. In the video, the man appears to hack his way through the wall and crawls into the office of the gas station. Anyone with information should contact Cpl. Andrew Calore at 843-255-3411 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC and reference case number 17S218016. A reward may be offered for identification. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a male subject wanted for committing a burglary at the Enmarket convenience store in Okatie around 2:05 a.m. on Oct. 9. The Sheriff's Office posted this video of the incident on their Facebook page. In the video, the man appears to hack his way through the wall and crawls into the office of the gas station. Anyone with information should contact Cpl. Andrew Calore at 843-255-3411 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC and reference case number 17S218016. A reward may be offered for identification. Beaufort County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

