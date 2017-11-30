More Videos

  Recognize this man? He hacked his way through an Okatie gas station wall

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a male subject wanted for committing a burglary at the Enmarket convenience store in Okatie around 2:05 a.m. on Oct. 9. The Sheriff's Office posted this video of the incident on their Facebook page. In the video, the man appears to hack his way through the wall and crawls into the office of the gas station. Anyone with information should contact Cpl. Andrew Calore at 843-255-3411 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC and reference case number 17S218016. A reward may be offered for identification. Beaufort County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
Crime & Public Safety

This man broke into an Okatie gas station — as in, he literally broke through a wall.

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

November 30, 2017 01:57 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a tattooed man who broke through the wall of a gas station in Okatie last month.

The man with several tattoos on his right arm was seen on video surveillance at 2:03 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Enmark gas station at 101 Commerce Place.

He fled when the alarm was activated, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Anyone with information may contact Cpl. A. Calore at 843-255-3411 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777. Reference case number 17S218016.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

