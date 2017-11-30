This man broke into an Okatie gas station — as in, he literally broke through a wall.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a tattooed man who broke through the wall of a gas station in Okatie last month.
The man with several tattoos on his right arm was seen on video surveillance at 2:03 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Enmark gas station at 101 Commerce Place.
He fled when the alarm was activated, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Anyone with information may contact Cpl. A. Calore at 843-255-3411 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777. Reference case number 17S218016.
Never miss a local story.
Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103
Comments