  Watch as convicted murderer confesses to beating Hampton man with pistol

    Maurice Mitchell, 31, of Fairfax, confesses on camera to beating Eddie Mole, of Hampton, with a pistol. Mole died from his injuries seven months later. Watch to see what he had to say.

Maurice Mitchell, 31, of Fairfax, confesses on camera to beating Eddie Mole, of Hampton, with a pistol. Mole died from his injuries seven months later. Watch to see what he had to say. 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office Submitted video
Maurice Mitchell, 31, of Fairfax, confesses on camera to beating Eddie Mole, of Hampton, with a pistol. Mole died from his injuries seven months later. Watch to see what he had to say. 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office Submitted video

Crime & Public Safety

He beat the teeth out of the SC man’s mouth and shot him. Then admitted it on camera.

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

November 30, 2017 11:41 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

A South Carolina man was given two life sentences Wednesday related to a brutal beating and shooting death in Hampton, according to a news release from the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Maurice Demon Mitchell, 31, of Fairfax, told investigators in a video interview that he shot and pistol-whipped Eddie James Mole at his Holly Street East apartment on Oct. 28, 2015.

The beating was so severe that Mole’s teeth were found on the floor of his entryway and living room, and the 56-year-old man was so disfigured that doctors who initially treated him believed he had been shot in the face, the news release said.

Mitchell shot Mole in his abdomen. Complications from that gunshot wound caused Mole’s death in a Savannah hospital seven months later, according to the news release.

Mitchell told investigators in a video interview that he forced his way into the apartment.

“After the gun went off, I didn’t know whether I did something or did not something. ... I just got to the point where I just start, just beating his head. ... I started beating him, pistol-whipping him. It was done,” Mitchell said in the video.

A neighbor who heard the attack called 911.

“My neighbor is being robbed at gunpoint over here,” the caller said. “And he’s beating him with a pistol. ... He’s still in there. Please, y’all, hurry up!”

Mitchell was found guilty of murder, first-degree burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and possession of crack cocaine. He was sentenced to life without parole for both the murder and burglary charges. He also was sentenced to five years for the gun charge and three for crack possession.

Mitchell’s previous convictions include attempted robbery, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and failure to stop for a blue light. During the attempted robbery, which took place in Fairfax, Mitchell pistol-whipped a convenience-store employee who tried to thwart the theft, the Solicitor’s Office news release said.

The release said Mitchell was an acquaintance of Mole’s and fled on foot after the attack but was arrested a short time later. Michell had Mole’s cellphone and keys, and he told investigators where he stashed the gun used in the crime. Mitchell had blood on his hand, arms, shirt, jeans and shoes when he was arrested.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

