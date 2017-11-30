He beat the teeth out of the SC man’s mouth and shot him. Then admitted it on camera.

More Videos 0:29 Here's where a Beaufort woman crawled to safety after attack Pause 0:26 Beaufort judge rules sets trial date in S.C. State House corruption probe 0:41 Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her? 0:27 Saturday school? Watch time lapse as Hilton Head High students arrive 0:22 Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 0:39 Listen to Hilton Head rappers' ode to ‘Frosty Frog’ Cafe on new album 0:30 Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 1:21 One dog missing in Beaufort house fire 0:27 Here's the progress of Hilton Head's Shelter Cove luxury apartments 1:29 Is this poem critical of Hilton Head's elite? Listen for yourself. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch as convicted murderer confesses to beating Hampton man with pistol Maurice Mitchell, 31, of Fairfax, confesses on camera to beating Eddie Mole, of Hampton, with a pistol. Mole died from his injuries seven months later. Watch to see what he had to say. Maurice Mitchell, 31, of Fairfax, confesses on camera to beating Eddie Mole, of Hampton, with a pistol. Mole died from his injuries seven months later. Watch to see what he had to say. 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office Submitted video

