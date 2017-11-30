Watch as convicted murderer confesses to beating Hampton man with pistol

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call of shots fired at Bluffton's Estates at Westbury Apartments Monday morning. No gunshot injuries have been reported and the incident is believed to have begun as a domestic dispute.
Mallory Keller, formerly of Hilton Head Island, was attacked by several or her roommate's dogs in September. Since then, one of the dogs, Harley, has been euthanized. This is how Keller feels about it.
Lillian Jackson repeatedly abused a non-verbal Beaufort County School District special-needs student by punching and pinching him. This surveillance footage from the bus helped Fourteenth Circuit Assistant Solicitor Alex Joseph send her to prison.
Volusia County Sheriff's Office released footage showing the moment two suspects trying to outrun police in Central Florida were taken down by Georgio the dog. Police say the suspects were driving a Camaro with a stolen tag and were carrying heroin, cocaine and about $2,000 in cash between them.