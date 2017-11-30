More Videos

Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her? 0:41

Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her?

Pause
Beaufort judge rules sets trial date in S.C. State House corruption probe 0:26

Beaufort judge rules sets trial date in S.C. State House corruption probe

Here's the progress of Hilton Head's Shelter Cove luxury apartments 0:27

Here's the progress of Hilton Head's Shelter Cove luxury apartments

Love Christmas lights? Take a drive around the Hilton Head firehouse 0:49

Love Christmas lights? Take a drive around the Hilton Head firehouse

One dog missing in Beaufort house fire 1:21

One dog missing in Beaufort house fire

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. 0:52

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse.

Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer 0:33

Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer

Is this poem critical of Hilton Head's elite? Listen for yourself. 1:29

Is this poem critical of Hilton Head's elite? Listen for yourself.

Listen to Hilton Head rappers' ode to ‘Frosty Frog’ Cafe on new album 0:39

Listen to Hilton Head rappers' ode to ‘Frosty Frog’ Cafe on new album

Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 0:30

Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter

  • Watch as convicted murderer confesses to beating Hampton man with pistol

    Maurice Mitchell, 31, of Fairfax, confesses on camera to beating Eddie Mole, of Hampton, with a pistol. Mole died from his injuries seven months later. Watch to see what he had to say.

Watch as convicted murderer confesses to beating Hampton man with pistol

Maurice Mitchell, 31, of Fairfax, confesses on camera to beating Eddie Mole, of Hampton, with a pistol. Mole died from his injuries seven months later. Watch to see what he had to say.
14th Circuit Solicitor's Office Submitted video
Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers

Crime & Public Safety

Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers

Volusia County Sheriff's Office released footage showing the moment two suspects trying to outrun police in Central Florida were taken down by Georgio the dog. Police say the suspects were driving a Camaro with a stolen tag and were carrying heroin, cocaine and about $2,000 in cash between them.