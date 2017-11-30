Teen apparently ran away with 27-year-old soccer coach. They were seen in Hardeeville

More Videos

Beaufort judge rules sets trial date in S.C. State House corruption probe 0:26

Beaufort judge rules sets trial date in S.C. State House corruption probe

Pause
Here's the progress of Hilton Head's Shelter Cove luxury apartments 0:27

Here's the progress of Hilton Head's Shelter Cove luxury apartments

Love Christmas lights? Take a drive around the Hilton Head firehouse 0:49

Love Christmas lights? Take a drive around the Hilton Head firehouse

One dog missing in Beaufort house fire 1:21

One dog missing in Beaufort house fire

Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer 0:33

Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer

Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character 0:40

Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character

Listen to Hilton Head rappers' ode to ‘Frosty Frog’ Cafe on new album 0:39

Listen to Hilton Head rappers' ode to ‘Frosty Frog’ Cafe on new album

Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 0:30

Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter

Is this poem critical of Hilton Head's elite? Listen for yourself. 1:29

Is this poem critical of Hilton Head's elite? Listen for yourself.

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. 0:52

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse.

  • Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville

    Have you seen this girl? Caitlyn Frisina, 17, has been missing since Sunday. If you see her or have any information about her whereabouts contact 877-419-0934.

Have you seen this girl? Caitlyn Frisina, 17, has been missing since Sunday. If you see her or have any information about her whereabouts contact 877-419-0934. Delayna Earley Staff video
Have you seen this girl? Caitlyn Frisina, 17, has been missing since Sunday. If you see her or have any information about her whereabouts contact 877-419-0934. Delayna Earley Staff video

Crime & Public Safety

Teen apparently ran away with 27-year-old soccer coach. They were seen in Hardeeville

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

November 30, 2017 08:36 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A Florida teenager who was reported missing Sunday and is believed to be with a 27-year-old soccer coach was spotted in Hardeeville, according to law enforcement.

Caitlyn Frisina, 17, of Lake City, Florida, and Rian Rodriguez were seen getting gas at Bobops along I-95 this week, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

The pair apparently is traveling north along the I-95 corridor in a 2001 red Mercury Sable with Florida license plate Z04CSC.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

They also were seen on surveillance footage at a Pilot gas station in St. George, S.C., and at a pawn shop in Fayetteville, N.C.

Frisina’s parents, who spoke at a news conference with Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter on Wednesday afternoon, say the teen erased her cellphone and climbed out of her bedroom window sometime during the night Saturday.

Rodriguez was a family friend and served as assistant to the teen’s father, Ward Frisina, who coaches the boys soccer team at Fort White High School, Hunter said.

Caitlyn Frisina is a senior at the high school and plays on the girls soccer team.

A tip line has been set up at 877-419-0934.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Beaufort judge rules sets trial date in S.C. State House corruption probe 0:26

Beaufort judge rules sets trial date in S.C. State House corruption probe

Pause
Here's the progress of Hilton Head's Shelter Cove luxury apartments 0:27

Here's the progress of Hilton Head's Shelter Cove luxury apartments

Love Christmas lights? Take a drive around the Hilton Head firehouse 0:49

Love Christmas lights? Take a drive around the Hilton Head firehouse

One dog missing in Beaufort house fire 1:21

One dog missing in Beaufort house fire

Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer 0:33

Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer

Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character 0:40

Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character

Listen to Hilton Head rappers' ode to ‘Frosty Frog’ Cafe on new album 0:39

Listen to Hilton Head rappers' ode to ‘Frosty Frog’ Cafe on new album

Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 0:30

Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter

Is this poem critical of Hilton Head's elite? Listen for yourself. 1:29

Is this poem critical of Hilton Head's elite? Listen for yourself.

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. 0:52

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse.

  • Beaufort judge rules sets trial date in S.C. State House corruption probe

    Circuit Court Judge Carmen Mullen set the trial date for State Representative Rick Quinn during a hearing on Tuesday at the Beaufort County Courthouse.

Beaufort judge rules sets trial date in S.C. State House corruption probe

View More Video