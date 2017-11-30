Teen apparently ran away with 27-year-old soccer coach. They were seen in Hardeeville

More Videos 0:26 Beaufort judge rules sets trial date in S.C. State House corruption probe Pause 0:27 Here's the progress of Hilton Head's Shelter Cove luxury apartments 0:49 Love Christmas lights? Take a drive around the Hilton Head firehouse 1:21 One dog missing in Beaufort house fire 0:33 Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer 0:40 Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character 0:39 Listen to Hilton Head rappers' ode to ‘Frosty Frog’ Cafe on new album 0:30 Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 1:29 Is this poem critical of Hilton Head's elite? Listen for yourself. 0:52 Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville Have you seen this girl? Caitlyn Frisina, 17, has been missing since Sunday. If you see her or have any information about her whereabouts contact 877-419-0934. Have you seen this girl? Caitlyn Frisina, 17, has been missing since Sunday. If you see her or have any information about her whereabouts contact 877-419-0934. Delayna Earley Staff video

