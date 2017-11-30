Teen apparently ran away with 27-year-old soccer coach. They were seen in Hardeeville

A Florida teenager who was reported missing Sunday and is believed to be with a 27-year-old soccer coach was spotted in Hardeeville, according to law enforcement.
Caitlyn Frisina, 17, of Lake City, Florida, and Rian Rodriguez were seen getting gas at Bobops along I-95 this week, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.
The pair apparently is traveling north along the I-95 corridor in a 2001 red Mercury Sable with Florida license plate Z04CSC.
PLEASE SHARE!— FDLE (@fdlepio) November 28, 2017
A Fla. MISSING CHILD Alert issued for Caitlyn Frisina, W/F, 17yo, 5'7", 135lbs, BR hair & eyes, from Lake City. May be w/ Rian Rodriguez. May be heading north in 2001 red Mercury Sable, FL tag Z04CSC. Have info? Contact Columbia Co. SO at 386-719-2005 or 911. pic.twitter.com/0hAXufqJbE
Never miss a local story.
They also were seen on surveillance footage at a Pilot gas station in St. George, S.C., and at a pawn shop in Fayetteville, N.C.
Frisina’s parents, who spoke at a news conference with Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter on Wednesday afternoon, say the teen erased her cellphone and climbed out of her bedroom window sometime during the night Saturday.
Rodriguez was a family friend and served as assistant to the teen’s father, Ward Frisina, who coaches the boys soccer team at Fort White High School, Hunter said.
Caitlyn Frisina is a senior at the high school and plays on the girls soccer team.
A tip line has been set up at 877-419-0934.
Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103
Comments