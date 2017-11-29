This Hilton Head teen hasn’t been seen since she stormed out of the house — 31 years ago

A teenaged girl left her family’s Hilton Head Island apartment in Woodlake Villas on Nov. 29, 1986, and hasn’t been seen since, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Kristina Porco was 16 years old when she stormed out of her home after she and her mother had an argument, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She left on foot with no money or extra clothes and she never accessed her savings account.
One of Porco’s friends said Porco called her the night she disappeared and asked to meet by the apartment complex’s pool area. When the friend arrived, she found Porco’s red sweater on a chair, but there was no sign of Porco.
The Sheriff’s Office investigation found that Porco had “strained relationships” with her parents, according to the release.
Porco’s DNA profile is stored in the National Missing Persons DNA database.
Anyone with information can contact Capt. Bob Bromage at 843-255- 3402, 843-816-8013 or robertb@bcgov.net or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-Crime-SC.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
