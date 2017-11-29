Stock image
Stock image

Crime & Public Safety

If you get a call from this number, it’s not the cops. It’s scammers.

By Lucas High

lhigh@islandpacket.com

November 29, 2017 02:56 PM

Over the past several days, a number of Beaufort County residents have reported receiving telephone calls from people impersonating law enforcement officers, according to a Wednesday news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the telephone numbers currently being used by the impersonators is 843-309-3058, the release said.

The callers identify themselves as Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies and request money from the resident in order to avoid arrest and further legal action.

This type of scam has been used in the past and the no member of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office will ever ask you for payment of a fine over the telephone in lieu of being arrested, according to the release.

