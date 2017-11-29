Rub-a-dub-dub: Man reportedly bathes in Hilton Head resort hot tub

A man was caught taking a bath Tuesday afternoon in a hot tub at a Hilton Head Island resort, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report released Wednesday.
Employees at the Coral Sands Resort called police after they spotted “the suspect bathing in the hot tub,” telling deputies the man “appeared to be completely nude,” the report said.
Deputies arrived on scene and found the man “fully clothed and sitting at a table in the pool area,” according to the report. However, the man reportedly told deputies he “was using the hot tub to bath(e).”
The resort employees told deputies they wanted the man removed from the property, but didn’t request that charges be filed because “no one else was in the area during the incident,” the report said.
The man was issued as a trespassing notice and told not to return to the resort.
