Scammers tried to get an SC deputy’s banking info. Instead, their scheme was exposed

By Michael Olinger

November 29, 2017 12:02 PM

If you have a banking app on your phone, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is cautioning you to beware.

On Sunday, one of their deputies received a text purporting to be from Bank of America, according to a post on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page. The text included a link that takes people to a site where users are asked to input their personal information.

Both the text and the counterfeit site look convincing, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Banks, however, will not ask for this information, as they already have it.

“If you get one of these types of texts, ignore it,” the Facebook post concludes. “If you have an relative who may fall for this, please let them know.”

