SC woman on trial for allegedly killing her husband by running him over at Hardee’s

By Noah Feit

November 28, 2017 03:05 PM

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

A South Carolina woman is on trial in the alleged hit-and-run incident that killed her husband.

Angelita Nicole Wright, 27, of Pacolet, was charged with murder stemming from the December 2015 incident. Wright’s jury trial began Monday and is expected to continue through Thursday, goupstate.com reported.

Wright is accused of deliberately running over Brent Tessnear, her estranged husband.

Cowpens police found Tessnear, 36, lying unresponsive in the road near the Hardee’s on US-29, according to foxcarolina.com. Tessnear later died at an area hospital.

Wright and Tessnear were married, but estranged, and had three children together, according to goupstate.com. Prosecutor Joel Kozak told the jury Monday that Wright said “I’m going to kill him” hours before Tessnear was run over.

Wright was originally charged with hit-and-run resulting in death. She was later charged with murder, along with Mark Brandon Blackwood, wspa.com reported. Spartanburg County deputies say Blackwood owned the truck and was a passenger in the vehicle when Wright intentionally ran over Tessnear.

Mark Brandon Blackwood
Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office

The accounts of who was in the driver’s seat at the time have gone back and forth, according to goupstate.com.

Deputies said Blackwood initially told them he was the passenger when Wright ran over Tessnear, but during another interview he said that he had been driving the truck and hit Tessnear on Wright’s insistence, foxcarolina.com reported.

There is no word yet on when Blackwood’s trial will begin.

