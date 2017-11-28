Notorious Hilton Head shoplifter with nickname you won’t forget may have struck again

“Cornbread” may have struck again.
The white male — otherwise identified only by his unforgettable nickname, hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans — has apparently become something of a fixture at the Kangaroo Express on Gum Tree Road on Hilton Head Island.
The man reportedly shoplifted three cases of Bud Light on Oct. 4, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report released early last month. The store owner, according to that report, had seen the same man allegedly shoplift before.
Early Monday morning, “Cornbread” was back at the Kangaroo Express, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release Tuesday afternoon. This time he was spotted on surveillance video taking an unknown item from the medicine aisle of the store around 5:30 a.m. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and was carrying a black book bag.
Deputies have requested that the Sheriff’s Office intelligence unit create a poster in an effort to identify “Cornbread,” the release said.
Anyone with information can call Cpl. B. Squires at 843-255-3423, Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-Crime-SC and refer to case 17S256164.
