Drugs, gun, foot chase: Hilton Head man reportedly evades cops ... but not for long

By Lucas High

lhigh@islandpacket.com

November 28, 2017 02:06 PM

Following a traffic stop late Friday night, a Hilton Head Island man suspected of driving around with a car full of drugs, bullets and a gun was able to escape police — but only briefly.

Deputies responded to reports that evening of a car speeding through the parking lot of a Marshland Road apartment complex, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report released Tuesday. As they approached the area, deputies found 22-year-old Aaron Greene standing next to a car and smelling of “a strong odor of marijuana,” the report said.

Instead of showing the deputies his identification as the requested, Greene grabbed the keys out of car’s ignition and bolted, according to the report. A deputy reportedly “chased Greene on foot and was unable to catch him.”

Inside the car, police found more than six grams of suspected marijuana, about three grams of suspected crack cocaine, a handgun, eight bullets, and Greene’s drivers license, the report said.

Arrest warrants were issued for charges for the drugs, gun, and for evading arrest. Greene was apprehended nearby less than two days later and booked at the Beaufort County Detention Center Sunday afternoon, arrest records show.

