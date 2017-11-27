Did you see this guy on Black Friday? He allegedly stole stuff from Bluffton store

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help identify a man suspected of stealing merchandise on Black Friday in the Bluffton area, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
The man allegedly stole $150 worth of merchandise from Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store in the Tanger Outlets on Fording Island Road at 7:18 p.m. on Friday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He allegedly hid the stolen items in a shopping bag he was carrying.
The suspect is described as an 18- to 25-year-old individual who is about 5-foot-9 and 160 lbs. The suspect was wearing blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt or jacket.
Anyone with information can contact Lance Cpl. J. Zeman at 843-255-3308, Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-Crime-SC and refer to case 17S254495.
Never miss a local story.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments