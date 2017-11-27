Crime & Public Safety

Hilton Head brothers drink, fight on Thanksgiving. One of them nearly lost an ear

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

November 27, 2017 03:56 PM

A Hilton Head Island man was taken to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day after his ear was nearly torn off during a fight with his brother, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Offic e report.

Deputies responded to a residence on Flotilla in Palmetto Dunes around 12:50 a.m.following a report of an assault, according to the report.

When they arrived, they found a shirtless man using the garmet it to apply pressure to the left side of his head. His torso was covered in blood, the report said.

“EMS arrived on scene and (the man) temporarily removed the compression from his ear,” the report said. “The majority of (the man’s) ear was observed to be detached as a result of the altercation he had with his brother.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Deputies had met the two earlier in the night outside Reilley’s Plaza, where the duo asked for assistance to get a taxi and said they had consumed multiple alcoholic beverages throughout the evening.

When he spoke with deputies at the Palmetto Dunes residence, the victim would only say he’d had an altercation with his brother and that he did not wish to pursue charges, the report said.

The man’s brother, who was also at the residence, was unable to provide more information due to his “grossly inebriated state.”

Family members at the home were unable to say what had happened.

The victim was taken to a Savannah hospital and no charges were listed in the report.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Deputies respond to shots fired at this Bluffton housing complex

    Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call of shots fired at Bluffton's Estates at Westbury Apartments Monday morning. No gunshot injuries have been reported and the incident is believed to have begun as a domestic dispute.

Deputies respond to shots fired at this Bluffton housing complex

Deputies respond to shots fired at this Bluffton housing complex 0:18

Deputies respond to shots fired at this Bluffton housing complex
How does a minor get charged as an adult? Beaufort County solicitor breaks it down 0:50

How does a minor get charged as an adult? Beaufort County solicitor breaks it down
Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character 0:40

Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character

View More Video