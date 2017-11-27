More Videos

    Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call of shots fired at Bluffton's Estates at Westbury Apartments Monday morning. No gunshot injuries have been reported and the incident is believed to have begun as a domestic dispute.

Crime & Public Safety

Bullet goes through wall and into neighboring condo at Bluffton complex

By Lisa Wilson And Caitlin Turner

lwilson@islandpacket.com

cturner@islandpacket.com

November 27, 2017 12:08 PM

A gun was fired inside a Bluffton condominium, and the bullet went through the wall and into a neighbor’s residence, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

One person was arrested and faces assault and battery charges related to the domestic dispute at The Estates at Westbury complex in Bluffton, said Capt. Bob Bromage, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.

The gunfire in Building 1300 is still being investigated, he said.

No one was injured.

Residents may see increased law enforcement presence in the area over the next few hours, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

There is no public safety threat, the news release said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

