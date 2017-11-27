Bullet goes through wall and into neighboring condo at Bluffton complex

More Videos 0:40 Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character Pause 0:18 Deputies respond to shots fired at this Bluffton housing complex 0:50 How does a minor get charged as an adult? Beaufort County solicitor breaks it down 0:52 Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. 0:48 Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes 1:10 Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 0:33 Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer 1:01 Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car 0:22 Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 1:32 Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Deputies respond to shots fired at this Bluffton housing complex Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call of shots fired at Bluffton's Estates at Westbury Apartments Monday morning. No gunshot injuries have been reported and the incident is believed to have begun as a domestic dispute. Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call of shots fired at Bluffton's Estates at Westbury Apartments Monday morning. No gunshot injuries have been reported and the incident is believed to have begun as a domestic dispute. Caitlin Turner Staff video

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call of shots fired at Bluffton's Estates at Westbury Apartments Monday morning. No gunshot injuries have been reported and the incident is believed to have begun as a domestic dispute. Caitlin Turner Staff video