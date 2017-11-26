Yemassee Police Department
Yemassee crash sends 2 to hospital as traffic on I-95, U.S. 17 and U.S. 21 at a standstill

By Michael Olinger

November 26, 2017 04:43 PM

Two people have been taken to the hospital in Yemassee following a crash Sunday afternoon that left a vehicle overturned.

Yemassee Police are working the scene of the accident according to a statement from Yemassee Police spokesman Matt Garnes, who also said that the two people injured in the accident were taken to Hampton Regional Medical Center by Hampton County EMS.

This is the latest accident on a Sunday that has seen several, including multiple incidents on I-95.

Garnes said that the South Carolina Highway Patrol is handling multiple accidents in our area.

Traffic on I-95 is at a standstill according to Garnes, who cites people returning home from the holidays as the reason. People attempting to use U.S. 17 and U.S. 21 have also highly congested those roads, he said.

This story will be updated.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

