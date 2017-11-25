stock image
stock image

Crime & Public Safety

Police say puke covered man on Hilton Head agreed to sobriety test — but a fast one

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

November 25, 2017 08:32 PM

A man pulled over on Thanksgiving on Hilton Head Island was covered in puke and seemed to have difficulty communicating properly with Beaufort County Sheriff deputies, a police report states.

The report states deputies witnessed the man making a turn through a grass median on William Hilton Parkway before attempting to pull the driver over.

A deputy first noted vomit on the outside of the driver’s window, it states. Upon approaching the vehicle, the deputy saw puke on the driver along with the inside of the vehicle, the report states.

The drive verbally repeated a series of numbers to the deputy. When asked what the numbers were — the man repeated more numbers, the report states.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A driver’s license was requested by the deputy. At which point, the driver said the numbers were his driver’s license.

The deputy asked to see a physical copy of the driver’s license and was given a debit card instead, the report states.

The man said he was willing to do a sobriety test but it had to be done quickly because he needed to get home, the report states.

During the sobriety test the man vomited several times, the report states.

The man was arrested for drunk driving, according to the report.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character

    Diamond Henderson, friend of missing 19-year-old Chaz Blanding and his slain uncle Robert, 24, talks about who his friends were and what he thinks happened.

Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character

Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character 0:40

Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character
Accident on 278 at Harbour Passage 0:33

Accident on 278 at Harbour Passage
Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase 1:01

Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase

View More Video