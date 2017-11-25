Accident on 278 at Harbour Passage

Mallory Keller, formerly of Hilton Head Island, was attacked by several or her roommate's dogs in September. Since then, one of the dogs, Harley, has been euthanized. This is how Keller feels about it.
Volusia County Sheriff's Office released footage showing the moment two suspects trying to outrun police in Central Florida were taken down by Georgio the dog. Police say the suspects were driving a Camaro with a stolen tag and were carrying heroin, cocaine and about $2,000 in cash between them.
A man allegedly robbed the Parker’s gas station in Hardeeville at knife-point on Thursday morning and then fled in a silver-colored vehicle onto Interstate 95. Police are asking the public to help identify and locate the suspect.
Savannah Chatham Metropolitan Police release bodycam footage of officers rescuing a puppy that was set on fire on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, hours before the Rock 'n' Roll Savannah Marathon was set to begin. Editor's Note: Graphic content
Jerry Lee Manigault has been sentenced to life in prison after he plead guilty Monday for the murders of Bluffton resident Polly Ann Mitchell and Charleston-area resident Julia Ann Mudgett. Manigault murdered and robbed both elderly women in May 2014. He also sexually assaulted Mitchell. He was convicted of two counts of murder, two counts of burglary, criminal sexual conduct and strong-armed robbery.