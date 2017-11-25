More Videos

  Accident on 278 at Harbour Passage

    Two vehicles were involved in the accident, and there were no injuries according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage.

Accident on 278 at Harbour Passage

Two vehicles were involved in the accident, and there were no injuries according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage.
Ashley Jean Reese areese@islandpacket.com

Crime & Public Safety

Manigault sentenced to life in prison for murders of Bluffton, Charleston women

Jerry Lee Manigault has been sentenced to life in prison after he plead guilty Monday for the murders of Bluffton resident Polly Ann Mitchell and Charleston-area resident Julia Ann Mudgett. Manigault murdered and robbed both elderly women in May 2014. He also sexually assaulted Mitchell. He was convicted of two counts of murder, two counts of burglary, criminal sexual conduct and strong-armed robbery.