File
File

Crime & Public Safety

4 car collision on I-95 south in Jasper County causes massive traffic backup

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

November 25, 2017 11:50 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting an accident on Interstate 95 in Jasper County.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, according Lance Cpl. David Jones, spokesperson with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Jones said that there were no fatalities in the accident, but that the extent of any injuries is as of yet unknown.

Traffic was backed up for miles according to reports from Island Packet reporter Lisa Wilson, who said the accident was located between the state line and Hardeeville, and that traffic was backed up at least past exit 8.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The crash happened around mile marker two according to Jones, who said that the accident has since been cleared.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Accident on 278 at Harbour Passage

    Two vehicles were involved in the accident, and there were no injuries according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage.

Accident on 278 at Harbour Passage

Accident on 278 at Harbour Passage 0:33

Accident on 278 at Harbour Passage
Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase 1:01

Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase
Sex charges in South Carolina: How do the numbers add up? 0:34

Sex charges in South Carolina: How do the numbers add up?

View More Video