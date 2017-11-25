4 car collision on I-95 south in Jasper County causes massive traffic backup

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting an accident on Interstate 95 in Jasper County.
Four vehicles were involved in the crash, according Lance Cpl. David Jones, spokesperson with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jones said that there were no fatalities in the accident, but that the extent of any injuries is as of yet unknown.
Traffic was backed up for miles according to reports from Island Packet reporter Lisa Wilson, who said the accident was located between the state line and Hardeeville, and that traffic was backed up at least past exit 8.
The crash happened around mile marker two according to Jones, who said that the accident has since been cleared.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
