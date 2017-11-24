He was driving the wrong way on Trask Parkway with an open wine cooler, report says

A man was arrested Wednesday night after a Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputy spotted him driving the wrong way on Trask Parkway in Seabrook, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
A deputy was driving north on Trask Parkway around 8 p.m. Wednesday when a Mini Cooper, driving south in the northbound lane, headed toward the patrol car, the report said.
The deputy immediately began honking the horn and activated the squad car’s blue lights, the report said. The cars in front were able to pull over to the shoulder or the median, and the officer turned around and pulled over the suspect.
The driver opened the door, put his hands out and told the officer, “I’m lost,” according to the report. The deputy smelled alcohol on the driver’s breath and saw an open wine cooler with condensation on it in one of the car’s rear cup holders, the report said..
The suspect denied he had been drinking, according to the report. The officer learned the man had two outstanding warrants on charges of driving under the influence and open container, the report said.
The suspect was arrested and charged with having an open wine cooler, and his vehicle was towed, the report said. The Beaufort Police Department was notified that the man could be served with the two outstanding warrants at the Beaufort County Detention Center.
The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette does not typically identify individuals charged with misdemeanor offenses.
Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22
