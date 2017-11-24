With keys left inside, Bluffton $4,000 jon boat reported stolen

A $4,000 jon boat with a GPS system valued at $1,200 was reported stolen Wednesday from a Bluffton home.
According to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report, the boat was green 1998 Alumacraft jon boat. The owner told a deputy that he left the keys inside of it when he last saw it at his dock on Pine View Drive.
The owner was in the process of moving to a new home and did not notice the boat was missing until Wednesday, the report said.
The GPS system inside the boat was a Garmin model.
Caitlin Turner
