Robber wearing ski mask holds Hilton Head cashier at gunpoint before stealing $156

A masked armed robber fled with $156 from a Hilton Head Island convenience store early Tuesday, Beaufort County Sheriff deputies said.
The theft happened around 4:30 a.m. at the Kangaroo Express on Gumtree Road, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. A cashier at the store told a deputy that a man came into the business, filled up a fountain drink, paid and left the store.
Less than a minute later, another man walked into the store and stood by the front door, the report said. The employee told the man to walk to a cash register, and that he would help him there.
“The individual hesitated, then began walking over to the other register,” the report said. “When he was half way to the register, he pulled a ski mask down over his face.”
When the man reached the register, he allegedly “pulled out a large black revolver handgun and a plastic bag,” the report said. The employee said the man then “very calmly” told the employee to put money in the bag, according to the report.
The employee gave the man all the money in the register, which totaled $156, and the man fled toward Marsh Point Drive, the report said.
A deputy noted in the report that the suspect was seen on surveillance footage wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt with the hood over his head. The sweatshirt had black sleeves with two white stripes running down the arms. The suspect was also wearing a hat, red pants and white shoes.
Deputies searched the area, but no arrest was mentioned in the report.
