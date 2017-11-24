This Thanksgiving-eve spat started about food. Then he tried to run her over, report says

The evening before Thanksgiving, a family get-together allegedly turned violent during an argument over food.
A woman told Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies she was having a party for her grandmother on Coffin Point Road when she got into an argument with her grandmother’s husband. The two argued over the large amount of food she had purchased, according to the woman, who described the man as a “no good, dead beat who doesn’t work and uses crack cocaine,” a sheriff’s report said.
The woman said the man got into his vehicle and told her he was going to hit her if she didn’t move, according to the report. She said she stood in front of the vehicle, and he backed it up and sped toward her, as if he were going to hit her, the report said, noting she claimed she jumped out of the way to avoid being hit.
The man was not on the property when deputies arrived, and those there advised officers he likely “went off to smoke crack,” the report said.
Officers on the scene noticed tire tracks allegedly from the suspect’s vehicle. A deputy noted there was no dirt kicked up in the area, which likely would have been the case with spinning tires, and that deeper tracks could have been where the man hit the brakes to avoid hitting the woman.
Deputies said all those present were “extremely loud, and admitted to consuming alcohol.” One man who was present mentioned several times he was recently released from prison for assault and battery with intent to kill, and if the grandmother’s husband returned, he would “take care of it himself then flee from deputies,” the report said.
The report said deputies planned to follow up with the woman when she was not so “grossly intoxicated.”
Photos of the tire tracks were taken as evidence. No charges were filed, according to the report.
Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123
