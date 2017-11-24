Armed Rock Hill man, shot by 2 officers in Thanksgiving standoff, may face charges

More Videos 1:01 Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase Pause 0:52 Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. 0:47 Want your turkey juicy like Hudson's? Try this brine. 0:48 Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes 0:41 Bluffton toy store has amazing vintage collection, including Star Wars, Transformers 1:10 Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 1:41 How prepared or unprepared are you for an earthquake? 0:39 6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet 0:33 Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer 0:58 Here's what it's like to ride the St. Mary's Railroad Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff A Rock Hill man was shot by SWAT officers during an armed standoff on Thanksgiving Day. Neighbors reported the man was standing on the porch of his Hutchinson Street house with a gun, according to a Rock Hill police statement. The man was transported to Carolinas Medical Center and is expected to recover. A Rock Hill man was shot by SWAT officers during an armed standoff on Thanksgiving Day. Neighbors reported the man was standing on the porch of his Hutchinson Street house with a gun, according to a Rock Hill police statement. The man was transported to Carolinas Medical Center and is expected to recover. Hannah Smoot hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

