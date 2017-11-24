Authorities respond to Friday morning rollover accident on Bluffton Parkway

A single vehicle was involved in a rollover accident on Bluffton Parkway just west of Buck Island Road early Friday morning, according to Bluffton Township Fire District Spokesman Capt. Randy Hunter.
There were no injuries reported in the accident, though one lane of traffic is currently closed.
That lane should be blocked until about 7:45 a.m., according to Capt. Hunter.
Beaufort County EMS and the Bluffton Police Department also responded to the scene.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
