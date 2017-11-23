Screenshot
Screenshot Facebook
Screenshot Facebook

Crime & Public Safety

Bluffton residents from PA, might see something familiar on their next visit home

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

November 23, 2017 08:29 AM

A former Bluffton Township Fire District engine is now serving a Pennsylvania community and will be the first out to fire calls.

Engine 69-2, as it’s now called, officially started service with the Hempfield Fire Department on Nov. 14, according to a department Facebook post. Their first engine will now mainly go to vehicle accidents and rescues while the new engine will focus on fires.

“We hope this unit serves us for years to come,” the department wrote. “Thanks to everyone who helped get this unit ready for service.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bluffton firefighters got some photos of their old engine on Wednesday as it waits to help save lives at Hempfield Fire Department Station 69.

“Congratulations on your purchase.”

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase

    Jordan Anderson, 22, of Claxton, Ga., led Yemassee Police Department on a high-speed chase after he refused to get out of his car.

Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase

Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase 1:01

Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase
Sex charges in South Carolina: How do the numbers add up? 0:34

Sex charges in South Carolina: How do the numbers add up?
Woman mauled by Hilton Head dog didn't want to see him killed 0:37

Woman mauled by Hilton Head dog didn't want to see him killed

View More Video