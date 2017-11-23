Bluffton residents from PA, might see something familiar on their next visit home

A former Bluffton Township Fire District engine is now serving a Pennsylvania community and will be the first out to fire calls.
Engine 69-2, as it’s now called, officially started service with the Hempfield Fire Department on Nov. 14, according to a department Facebook post. Their first engine will now mainly go to vehicle accidents and rescues while the new engine will focus on fires.
“We hope this unit serves us for years to come,” the department wrote. “Thanks to everyone who helped get this unit ready for service.”
Never miss a local story.
Bluffton firefighters got some photos of their old engine on Wednesday as it waits to help save lives at Hempfield Fire Department Station 69.
“Congratulations on your purchase.”
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments