Safe-cracking ex-boyfriend allegedly steals nearly $2,500 from Bluffton hotel, police say

A man caught on camera allegedly stealing nearly $2,500 from a Bluffton hotel safe early Monday was later identified by an employee as her ex-boyfriend, Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies said.
The alleged theft happened between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Monday at the Suburban Extended Stay off Fording Island Road, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. The employee noticed the money was missing later Monday morning and checked the building’s surveillance footage.
She noticed that a man entered the facility through an locked side door. When the man approached the hotel’s front counter, the woman recognized him as her ex-boyfriend, the report said.
The couple broke up on Nov. 16, and the woman told a deputy that her ex-boyfriend told her he would be back to break into the hotel safe, according to the report.
Never miss a local story.
The suspect jumped the counter and spent approximately half an hour crouched in front of the safe shining a flashlight on it, a deputy noted in the report. He then left the building.
The employee reported $1,625.27 in cash was taken, and an $821.22 check was also missing.
A deputy was unable to reach the man on the phone and later obtained three arrest warrants on charges of second-degree burglary, safe cracking and petit larceny. An arrest was not noted in the report.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments