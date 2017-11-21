Judge decides fate of Hilton Head dog, 2 months after woman was seriously injured

More Videos 1:01 Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase Pause 0:43 This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island 1:01 Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car 0:27 Saturday school? Watch time lapse as Hilton Head High students arrive 1:11 Watch: Georgia Dome demolished with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives 0:50 Traffic backing up on eastbound US 278 from disabled vehicle 0:36 May River students raise big bucks to help sick classmate 0:39 6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet 0:41 Wish you could smell these doughnuts? Now you can at this new Bluffton spot. 1:41 St. Helena woman undergoes a ghouly transformation Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Woman mauled by Hilton Head dog didn't want to see him killed Mallory Keller, formerly of Hilton Head Island, was attacked by several or her roommate's dogs in September. Since then, one of the dogs, Harley, has been euthanized. This is how Keller feels about it. Mallory Keller, formerly of Hilton Head Island, was attacked by several or her roommate's dogs in September. Since then, one of the dogs, Harley, has been euthanized. This is how Keller feels about it. Delayna Earley Staff video

Mallory Keller, formerly of Hilton Head Island, was attacked by several or her roommate's dogs in September. Since then, one of the dogs, Harley, has been euthanized. This is how Keller feels about it. Delayna Earley Staff video