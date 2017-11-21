Man suffers broken nose in brawl at Bluffton sports bar, deputies say

A man was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after a brawl at a Bluffton sports bar left him bloody and with a broken nose, Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies said.
Deputies were dispatched about 2 a.m. to Cheap Seats Tavern 2 on Burnt Church Road on a report of a fight, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. When they arrived, a friend of the victim told them that he witnessed the victim getting “beat up” by approximately six men, the report said.
The victim’s friend said he tried to prevent the victim, who was on the ground, from being struck. The man told deputies the victim lost consciousness between 30 seconds to a minute, and that he could not provide descriptions of the assailants.
A second witness who also was a friend of the victim said he did not know what started the fight but saw between five to 10 males beating the victim. The two witnesses and another male stood over the victim to prevent further blows, according to the report.
Never miss a local story.
A security guard at the restaurant told deputies he was getting ready to leave for the night when he noticed a “brawl” break out involving about 10 people, the report said.
“(The security guard) stated as far as he could tell, the fight was not one-sided,” according to the report.
The security guard said the fight moved from in between two buildings to the back outdoor section of the restaurant. He said he stepped in and tried to maneuver the victim away from the fight, then helped shield him once he fell, the report said.
As with the other two witnesses, the security guard could not give deputies a description of the other men involved in the fight, the report said.
A deputy noted in the report that the victim’s face was covered in blood, and that he was conscious when paramedics arrived. He was taken to Hilton Head Hospital where deputies learned he had a broken nose, multiple scalp lacerations and abrasions on his torso.
Deputies spoke to a manager of the restaurant who told them that surveillance video at the business does not cover the area where the fight happened, the report said. No charges were listed in the report.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments