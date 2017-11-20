BCSO: Bluffton man arrested after taking shirt off, trying to ‘lure’ people to fight him at Hilton Head bar

A Bluffton man was charged with public disorderly conduct early Sunday morning after he allegedly removed his shirt and tried to get patrons of a Hilton Head Island bar to fight him.
According to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report, a deputy responded to the Coligny Beach Park traffic circle around 1:30 a.m. on a report of a shirtless intoxicated man attempting to fight people.
When the deputy arrived, the man was standing on the edge of the roadway and appeared to be “unsteady on his feet and unable to maintain his balance,” the report said.
The deputy noted a strong odor of alcohol on the man.
Never miss a local story.
The man told deputies that his shirt was probably back at Big Bamboo Cafe in the Coligny Plaza Shopping Center, and that he had walked from the restaurant to the traffic circle after “drinking the entire evening.”
The man then became argumentative, telling deputies he was only “bothering people at the bar and trying to break fights up and not start them,” according to the report.
When deputies spoke with witnesses at the restaurant, they told them that the man was “highly intoxicated” and tried to start fights with patrons, the report sasid.
“He became agitated and removed his shirt in an attempt to lure individuals to confront him,” the report said.
The man was taken to a holding cell on Hilton Head before he was eventually transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments