‘Go get your gun!’ Neighbors tussle over parking space in front of Hilton Head home, police say

Two men suffered small cuts during an argument over a parking space in front of a Hilton Head Island home, and one of the men yelled for his mother to get his gun, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
When a deputy arrived at the Yacht Cove Road home, a woman told him she has been having ongoing issues with her next door neighbor, who she said parks his truck in a way that blocks access to her driveway. When the woman parked her vehicle in front of both driveways, her neighbor became angry and started “banging on the front door,” the report said.
The woman stepped outside to speak with him when her son also came outside. The woman said her son and the neighbor ended up “yelling at each other,” and then the neighbor began “shoving (her son) against the railing,” according to the report.
“(The woman) advised the men then both tumbled the rest of the way down the stair case and began fighting and wrestling on the ground in front of the house,” the report said.
Never miss a local story.
The son told the deputy that he came outside when he heard their neighbor yelling at his mother. He said the pair began to argue before the neighbor shoved him several times against the railing.
As the son told the man to stop, he grabbed the neighbor, and both fell down the steps and fought in the yard, according to the report.
“(The son) advised (the neighbor) got him into a choke hold and admitted he yelled to his mother to ‘go get your gun!’ when he thought he might be asphyxiated,” the report said.
The son said he never retrieved the gun or brandished it at the neighbor. Instead, his mother called 911.
The pair’s neighbor told the deputy that he confronted the woman after she left a note on his vehicle and parked her vehicle where he normally parks. He alleged that the woman’s son “accosted” him on the staircase of the home, and that the fight began with the son shoving him first.
The neighbor added that as they wrestled on the ground, he heard the son yell that he was “going to get his gun” before the pair separated and waited for deputies to arrive.
Both men suffered small cuts to their hands, arms and knees; and the neighbor also had a small cut on his forehead, the report said. Neither one accepted medical treatment for their wounds.
The deputy told them that the parking issue had to be resolved by the property owner’s association, and that they avoid one another.
No charges were listed in the report.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments