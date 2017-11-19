File.
Jasper County lane closures to greet drivers at the start of the work week

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

November 19, 2017 09:48 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Jasper County will see a trio of daytime single lane road closures starting Monday, Nov. 20, according to releases from contractor Preferred Materials, Inc.

Lane closures will affect the following roads:

▪ Smiths Crossing in Jasper County; traveling East on Smiths Crossing between South Jacob Smart Boulevard and Sweet William Road.

▪ South Point Drive in Jasper County; traveling North on South Point Drive between Kings Road and Yemassee Road.

▪ Wise Street in Jasper County; traveling North on Wise Street between Smiths Crossing and the dead end. This lane closure is set to begin on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

According to the releases, the Nov. 20 date is subject to change based on conditions, and people should expect delays and use caution driving on these roads.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

