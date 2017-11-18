Okatie Woman says husband woke her up by strangling, police say

An Okatie woman called police after she says her husband strangled her while sleeping, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report states.
The woman told police her husband had been on a crack binge. She also said she had no clue why her husband strangled her.
Another woman who lived at the residence witnessed the incident, the police report states. It says the woman heard a loud bang and when she went up stairs she saw the man over the wife.
The husband was not on scene when the police arrived, the report states.
Deputies also did not observe any markings on the woman.
