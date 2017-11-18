file photo
Man uses baseball bat to vandalize Hilton Head Church Mouse property — a second time

Church Mouse employees returned to work Thursday to find the window was broke on one of their vehicles — exactly a week after someone broke a window the first time, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The Hilton Head Island charity uses the vehicle to transport donations to its thrift store. The store uses profit from its sales to support charities on the island and church missions, its website states.

Nothing was stolen from the vehicle either time, the report states.

A surveillance video captured of the Wednesday’s night incident shows a man riding his bicycle up to the vehicle and then using a baseball bat to break the window.

Beaufort County deputies processed the car for DNA evidence.

