22 years ago this Yemassee woman went missing, now authorities are asking for your help

On Nov. 17, 1995, then 37-year-old Kaye Hamilton of Yemassee was reported missing. Now, 22 years later, authorities are once again asking for help finding her.
Hamilton lived on Jenkins Road in Yemassee, and was last seen by her grandmother on Nov. 3, 1995 before being reported as a missing person nearly two weeks later, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release.
She was believed to have been associated with drug traffickers, according to the report, and those traffickers might have beleived she was acting as an informant, something the report says is not true.
At the time of the disappearance an investigation into persons of interest, but a clear case could not be established against any of them according to the report.
Authorities collected forensic evidence suggesting foul play, the Sheriff’s Office reports, including DNA evidence that is still on file in the National Missing Persons DNA database.
If you have any information that might help resolve this case, contact Capt. Bob Bromage at (843) 255- 3402, (843) 816-8013 or robertb@bcgov.net or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
A reward of up to $2,500 is offered for information leading to an arrest in this case.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
