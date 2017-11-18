File
Bluffton woman and her husband facing federal indictment, years in prison

By Michael Olinger

November 18, 2017 09:13 AM

A Bluffton woman and her husband were indicted Friday by a federal grand jury following an investigation by authorities from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Brenda Rawson, a 47-year-old Bluffton resident, and her 48-year-old husband, Michael A. Rawson, of Anderson, were charged with conspiracy and VISA fraud, according to a release from the office of Beth Drake, U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina.

A maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and maximum fine of $250,000 could be faced by the couple if they are convicted, according to the release.

Assistant U.S. Attorney William J. Watkins, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Greenville office will handle the prosecution.

A total of nine indictments were issued across the Palmetto State, for issues ranging from weapons violations to drug offenses to illegal immigration.

According to the release, the indictments are simply accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

