Deputies: Hilton Head traffic stop yields stolen gun under seat, large knife on floor

A Hardeeville man was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful carry of a firearm on Sunday on Hilton Head Island after he was pulled over with a gun underneath his seat and a large chef’s knife on the floorboard.
The man was pulled over around 6:30 p.m. on Mathews Drive when the green Mercedes he drove disregarded a red light and made a left turn onto Mathews Drive from westbound William Hilton Parkway, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report made available late Thursday.
When the deputy approached the man, he saw a black pistol holster sitting on the front passenger seat. The deputy asked the man if he had any weapons in the car. The man said he did and added that there was a gun underneath his seat, the report said.
The deputy had the man place his hands on the wheel and requested backup. As he waited for backup to arrive, he saw a “very large chef’s knife on the floorboard,” the report said.
When help arrived, deputies placed the man in handcuffs and found a Bersa model 383-A cal. .380 ACP pistol underneath the seat. A check of the weapon’s serial number revealed that it had been stolen from Beaufort County.
The man told deputies that he bought the gun from an individual named “Zo” in Hardeeville for $250. He then changed his story and said he did some plumbing work for “Zo” a year ago and “Zo” did not have enough money to pay him for his services, so “Zo” gave him the firearm as payment along with $10.
The man was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.
The Island Packet does not typically release the names of those accused of or charged with misdemeanor crimes.
