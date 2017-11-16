Bus monitor pleads guilty to repeatedly hitting autistic Bluffton child in 2015

More Videos

This surveillance video sent an abusive bus monitor to prison 1:50

This surveillance video sent an abusive bus monitor to prison

Pause
Woman mauled by Hilton Head dog didn't want to see him killed 0:37

Woman mauled by Hilton Head dog didn't want to see him killed

Watch as thief steals Salvation Army kettle in Savannah 0:41

Watch as thief steals Salvation Army kettle in Savannah

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office 0:49

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 1:10

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party

2 community groups are pushing for changes in Beaufort County schools. Here's what they want. 0:48

2 community groups are pushing for changes in Beaufort County schools. Here's what they want.

Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season 0:37

Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season

Leaving Savannah, here's what you'll see as you drive US 17 0:41

Leaving Savannah, here's what you'll see as you drive US 17

Hilton Head is looking to get into the Guinness Book of World Records with a meatball. Here's how to make your own. 0:54

Hilton Head is looking to get into the Guinness Book of World Records with a meatball. Here's how to make your own.

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 0:22

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom

  • Bus camera shows monitor apparently punching 4-year-old special needs student

    The Bluffton Police Department released surveillance footage showing Lillian Jackson striking a 4-year-old student while traveling in a Durham Services bus while on their way to Bluffton Elementary School.

The Bluffton Police Department released surveillance footage showing Lillian Jackson striking a 4-year-old student while traveling in a Durham Services bus while on their way to Bluffton Elementary School. Bluffton Police Department
The Bluffton Police Department released surveillance footage showing Lillian Jackson striking a 4-year-old student while traveling in a Durham Services bus while on their way to Bluffton Elementary School. Bluffton Police Department

Crime & Public Safety

Bus monitor pleads guilty to repeatedly hitting autistic Bluffton child in 2015

By Joan McDonough, Kelly Meyerhofer

newsroom@islandpacket.com

November 16, 2017 09:15 PM

More than two and a half years after a school bus monitor was captured on video repeatedly hitting and punching a 4-year-old special-needs child, a 64-year-old Seabrook woman pleaded guilty Thursday to seven counts of second degree assault and battery in connection with the February 2015 incident, according to a 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office news release.

Lillian Jackson, a Durham School Services employee at the time, was sentenced to three years in prison and 100 hours of community service, the release said.

The mother of Bluffton Elementary School student found bruises, scratches and other injuries on the boy, who is non-verbal and autistic.

“This little boy did not have the ability to say what was happening to him and endured abuse at the hands of someone who was in a position of authority and trust,” Assistant Solicitor Alex Joseph said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The mother sued Durham, the school district and Jackson for negligence in the spring of 2015. Lawyers for the plaintiff raised questions during depositions with Beaufort County School District officials over whether they had failed to meet the state’s mandatory reporting requirements for suspected child abuse and neglect. Superintendent Jeff Moss released a statement in September 2016 denying that the district tried to cover up the child’s abuse.

Court records show the district and Durham settled with the mother in February 2017 for an amount of money made known to the court “in camera,” meaning in private.

District spokesman Jim Foster said he did not immediately know the settlement amount Thursday evening.

A lawyer for the plaintiff, Skip Utsey, declined to comment on the size of the settlement.

Also in 2016, the district severed its ties with Durham, ending a 20-year stretch of contracting out to private companies and now manages bus operations in-house.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Related stories from The Island Packet

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

This surveillance video sent an abusive bus monitor to prison 1:50

This surveillance video sent an abusive bus monitor to prison

Pause
Woman mauled by Hilton Head dog didn't want to see him killed 0:37

Woman mauled by Hilton Head dog didn't want to see him killed

Watch as thief steals Salvation Army kettle in Savannah 0:41

Watch as thief steals Salvation Army kettle in Savannah

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office 0:49

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 1:10

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party

2 community groups are pushing for changes in Beaufort County schools. Here's what they want. 0:48

2 community groups are pushing for changes in Beaufort County schools. Here's what they want.

Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season 0:37

Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season

Leaving Savannah, here's what you'll see as you drive US 17 0:41

Leaving Savannah, here's what you'll see as you drive US 17

Hilton Head is looking to get into the Guinness Book of World Records with a meatball. Here's how to make your own. 0:54

Hilton Head is looking to get into the Guinness Book of World Records with a meatball. Here's how to make your own.

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 0:22

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom

  • This surveillance video sent an abusive bus monitor to prison

    Lillian Jackson repeatedly abused a non-verbal Beaufort County School District special-needs student by punching and pinching him. This surveillance footage from the bus helped Fourteenth Circuit Assistant Solicitor Alex Joseph send her to prison.

This surveillance video sent an abusive bus monitor to prison

View More Video