Bus attendant pleads guilty to repeatedly hitting autistic Bluffton child in 2015

A 64-year-old Seabrook woman pleaded guilty to repeatedly hitting and punching a 4-year-old special-needs child on a school bus in 2015, according to a Beaufort County School District news release.

Lillian Jackson was sentenced to three years in prison and 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty to seven counts of second degree assault and battery in connection with the February 2015 incident, according to the release.

“This little boy did not have the ability to say what was happening to him and endured abuse at the hands of someone who was in a position of authority and trust,” Assistant Solicitor Alex Joseph said.

The Bluffton Elementary School student was non-verbal autistic and his mother found the bruises, scratches and other injuries on the boy. A video from the school bus showed Jackson, a Durham School Services employee at the time, repeatedly slapping the child on the way to school.