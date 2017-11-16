Bus attendant pleads guilty to repeatedly hitting autistic Bluffton child in 2015

More Videos

Woman mauled by Hilton Head dog didn't want to see him killed 0:37

Woman mauled by Hilton Head dog didn't want to see him killed

Pause
Watch as thief steals Salvation Army kettle in Savannah 0:41

Watch as thief steals Salvation Army kettle in Savannah

Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season 0:37

Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season

2 community groups are pushing for changes in Beaufort County schools. Here's what they want. 0:48

2 community groups are pushing for changes in Beaufort County schools. Here's what they want.

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office 0:49

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

Hilton Head is looking to get into the Guinness Book of World Records with a meatball. Here's how to make your own. 0:54

Hilton Head is looking to get into the Guinness Book of World Records with a meatball. Here's how to make your own.

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 1:10

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party

Leaving Savannah, here's what you'll see as you drive US 17 0:41

Leaving Savannah, here's what you'll see as you drive US 17

Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy 1:10

Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy

SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco 7:15

SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco

  • This surveillance video sent an abusive bus monitor to prison

    Lillian Jackson repeatedly abused a non-verbal Beaufort County School District special-needs student by punching and pinching him. This surveillance footage from the bus helped Fourteenth Circuit Assistant Solicitor Alex Joseph send her to prison.

Lillian Jackson repeatedly abused a non-verbal Beaufort County School District special-needs student by punching and pinching him. This surveillance footage from the bus helped Fourteenth Circuit Assistant Solicitor Alex Joseph send her to prison. Submitted Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office
Lillian Jackson repeatedly abused a non-verbal Beaufort County School District special-needs student by punching and pinching him. This surveillance footage from the bus helped Fourteenth Circuit Assistant Solicitor Alex Joseph send her to prison. Submitted Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office

Crime & Public Safety

Bus attendant pleads guilty to repeatedly hitting autistic Bluffton child in 2015

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

November 16, 2017 05:40 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A 64-year-old Seabrook woman pleaded guilty to repeatedly hitting and punching a 4-year-old special-needs child on a school bus in 2015, according to a Beaufort County School District news release.

Lillian Jackson was sentenced to three years in prison and 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty to seven counts of second degree assault and battery in connection with the February 2015 incident, according to the release.

“This little boy did not have the ability to say what was happening to him and endured abuse at the hands of someone who was in a position of authority and trust,” Assistant Solicitor Alex Joseph said.

The Bluffton Elementary School student was non-verbal autistic and his mother found the bruises, scratches and other injuries on the boy. A video from the school bus showed Jackson, a Durham School Services employee at the time, repeatedly slapping the child on the way to school.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Related stories from The Island Packet

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Woman mauled by Hilton Head dog didn't want to see him killed 0:37

Woman mauled by Hilton Head dog didn't want to see him killed

Pause
Watch as thief steals Salvation Army kettle in Savannah 0:41

Watch as thief steals Salvation Army kettle in Savannah

Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season 0:37

Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season

2 community groups are pushing for changes in Beaufort County schools. Here's what they want. 0:48

2 community groups are pushing for changes in Beaufort County schools. Here's what they want.

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office 0:49

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

Hilton Head is looking to get into the Guinness Book of World Records with a meatball. Here's how to make your own. 0:54

Hilton Head is looking to get into the Guinness Book of World Records with a meatball. Here's how to make your own.

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 1:10

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party

Leaving Savannah, here's what you'll see as you drive US 17 0:41

Leaving Savannah, here's what you'll see as you drive US 17

Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy 1:10

Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy

SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco 7:15

SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco

  • This surveillance video sent an abusive bus monitor to prison

    Lillian Jackson repeatedly abused a non-verbal Beaufort County School District special-needs student by punching and pinching him. This surveillance footage from the bus helped Fourteenth Circuit Assistant Solicitor Alex Joseph send her to prison.

This surveillance video sent an abusive bus monitor to prison

View More Video