Crime & Public Safety

Expect more eyes on Bluffton roads this holiday season as cops target drunken drivers

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

November 16, 2017 04:15 PM

The holiday season is in full-swing, so are Bluffton Police officers tasked with keeping roadways safe.

To manage the expected increase of traffic during the holiday season, the police department’s Traffic Unit and DUI Officer will be “saturating” the roads until the new year, according to a police department news release.

Both the traffic unit and DUI officer’s positions are a result of the department being awarded S.C. Department of Public Safety grants.

The DUI grant was awarded last month for one year and is renewable for up to three years with the initial award of $125,000. The grant pays for the DUI Enforcement Officer’s salary, equipment and vehicle.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Traffic Unit grant was awarded in 2016 for two officers with a total award of $205,000.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch as thief steals Salvation Army kettle in Savannah

    The theft occurred on Tuesday night at the Mall Boulevard Kroger in Savannah, Ga.

Watch as thief steals Salvation Army kettle in Savannah

Watch as thief steals Salvation Army kettle in Savannah 0:41

Watch as thief steals Salvation Army kettle in Savannah
Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer 0:47

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer
Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers 1:36

Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers

View More Video