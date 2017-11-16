Expect more eyes on Bluffton roads this holiday season as cops target drunken drivers

The holiday season is in full-swing, so are Bluffton Police officers tasked with keeping roadways safe.
To manage the expected increase of traffic during the holiday season, the police department’s Traffic Unit and DUI Officer will be “saturating” the roads until the new year, according to a police department news release.
Both the traffic unit and DUI officer’s positions are a result of the department being awarded S.C. Department of Public Safety grants.
The DUI grant was awarded last month for one year and is renewable for up to three years with the initial award of $125,000. The grant pays for the DUI Enforcement Officer’s salary, equipment and vehicle.
The Traffic Unit grant was awarded in 2016 for two officers with a total award of $205,000.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
