More Videos

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer 0:47

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer

Pause
You've got to try this brisket slider: it's like meat candy 2:50

You've got to try this brisket slider: it's like meat candy

See why Hilton Head locals love BOGO magazine, page-by-page 0:32

See why Hilton Head locals love BOGO magazine, page-by-page

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer 0:47

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office 0:49

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy 1:10

Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse 1:03

Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on a cruise ship during a total eclipse

'We lost a beautiful voice': Friends remember Bluffton Gospel singer 0:54

'We lost a beautiful voice': Friends remember Bluffton Gospel singer

5 words to know at Hilton Head Italian Fest. Prego. 0:33

5 words to know at Hilton Head Italian Fest. Prego.

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 0:22

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom

  • Can you believe this Savannah thief stole a Salvation Army red donation kettle?

    The theft occurred on Tuesday night at the Mall Boulevard Kroger.

Can you believe this Savannah thief stole a Salvation Army red donation kettle?

The theft occurred on Tuesday night at the Mall Boulevard Kroger.

Crime & Public Safety

Recognize this man? He allegedly stole a cash drawer from the Beaufort Walmart

Beaufort police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a cash drawer from the Beaufort Walmart around 5:30 a.m. Oct. 27. The man was captured on surveillance video walking out of the store with what appears to be a cash drawer tucked underneath his arm. Anyone with information should contact investigator Joshua Dowling at 843-322-7950, the tip line at 843-322-7938 or message Beaufort Police through Facebook.

Crime & Public Safety

Watch: Woman leads Georgia police on high speed chase — with her two young children in the back seat

A woman led Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office deputies on a high speed chase around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Police used a precision immobilization technique (PIT maneuver) to safely stop the vehicle. When police approached the vehicle, they found two young children — ages 5 and 8 — in the back seat. Neither was wearing a seatbelt. Police say the mother was under the influence of drugs at the time of the chase. She's been arrested and charged with DUI, drug possession, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and two counts of endangering a child by DUI. Neither child was injured. Note: This video may be disturbing to some viewers.