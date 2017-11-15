Can you believe this Savannah thief stole a Salvation Army red donation kettle?

Beaufort police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a cash drawer from the Beaufort Walmart around 5:30 a.m. Oct. 27. The man was captured on surveillance video walking out of the store with what appears to be a cash drawer tucked underneath his arm. Anyone with information should contact investigator Joshua Dowling at 843-322-7950, the tip line at 843-322-7938 or message Beaufort Police through Facebook.