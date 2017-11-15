Report: Burger King employee has it his way, walks out with nearly $2K on Hilton Head

A Hilton Head Island restaurant employee has not been seen by his boss since he allegedly walked off with nearly $2,000 he was supposed to deposit at the bank, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The alleged theft was reported Tuesday around 2:15 p.m. at the Museum Street Burger King, according to the report.
The owner told deputies that one of her managers was responsible for depositing $1,997 at the end of his shift, but never did. The owner said she confirmed with her bank that the money was never deposited.
“She then stated she had ‘counseled’ (the manager) and gave him some time off,” the report said. “(The manager) was expected to return on Monday, but did not show up for his shift. (The owner) attempted to make contact with him and spoke with other employers, who stated no one has been able to make contact with (the manager).”
The manager still has keys to the restaurant and clothing that belonged to Burger King, the report said.
A deputy viewed surveillance footage of the store and saw the manager preparing the deposit. The footage showed the manager counting the money at 5:11 p.m. Tuesday. A minute later, he moved out of sight of the camera. At 5:23 p.m., he could be seen leaving the restaurant with the deposit slip in his right pocket, the report said.
Before pursuing charges, the owner asked the deputy to follow up with her in a week because there may be other missing deposits.
The Island Packet does not typically release the names of those accused of or charged with misdemeanor crimes.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
