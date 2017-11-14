Stolen guns in Sea Pines. LSD in Palmetto Dunes. What’s really going on where you live?

When officers arrived at the Marriott Beach and Golf Resort in Palmetto Dunes on Oct. 28, two Florida women reported they had swallowed LSD. One of them said she “took some very bad stuff.”

The incident was among about a dozen investigated by Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies in various Hilton Head communities between Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, according to incident reports provided to The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette under the state Freedom of Information Act.

Besides drugs, the incidents included thefts and traffic collisions. Here’s some of what happened in those communities, according to incident reports:

Palmetto Dunes

The two Florida women who said they swallowed LSD at the Marriott Beach and Golf Resort told the hotel’s manager they needed medical care.

The manager found one of the women vomiting in the hotel lobby’s restroom and notified paramedics. The two women told the manager they had “dropped acid” and were scared of the effects.

After deputies arrived, one of the women admitted to using the drug “several times in her life,” but said she had never had a bad reaction previously. The report did not provide other details on the type of reactions the two women experienced.

The women said they had no other drugs in their possession, and paramedics found no illegal drugs or drug paraphernalia in their hotel room.

* * *

A garbage man with American Pride Waste Solutions was walking on Heath Drive near Troon Drive on Oct. 25 when a car hit the garbage can he was pushing, which then hit his ankle.

The man described the driver as a white female with shoulder-length brown hair between 30 and 45 years old. She was driving a green Acura SUV with South Carolina plates. The driver initially stopped but then drove off. She later returned to ask if the man was OK, but drove off again at “an accelerated pace” after he did not answer.

The responding deputy did not see any obvious injury to the man. Palmetto Dunes security staff were asked to check their records to try to locate a property owner or visitor with the green Acura. Security staff also said they’d check gate cameras to try to identify the vehicle.

Sea Pines

Sometime between Oct. 1 and Oct. 24, two handguns were reportedly stolen from a bedroom of a Greenwood Drive home. The owner said he had “numerous people” in his home during the time period and is not sure who took the weapons.

The owner said he had the serial number for one of the guns, but not for the other weapon, which he described as an antique.

The value of both guns is $1,900, according to the report.

* * *

A woman who lives on Spanish Moss Road reported on Oct. 27 that her HP laptop was missing from her home.

She said the computer, which had been in the master bedroom, was covered in plastic because a construction crew was coming for the day. She later found the plastic had been moved and the laptop was gone, claiming that four employees of the construction company were the only ones in the bedroom during the day.

There was no security camera in place, according to the report.

Hilton Head Plantation

A woman who lives on Skull Creek Drive reported on Oct. 24 that a pair of 14-karat, yellow-gold diamond earrings valued at $3,000 and a 14-karat, yellow-gold necklace with a small cross valued at $500 were stolen from her bedroom.

She told a deputy she believed the jewelry was stolen between March and June, noting during that time, she had a broken arm and required assistance from neighbors and friends in her home.

The woman had no suspect information. There were no signs of forced entry.