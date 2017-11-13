‘Somebody out there knows something:’ $5K reward offered in burned Savannah puppy case

A $5,000 reward is being offered by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals for information leading to an arrest and conviction after a puppy was found burned in a Savannah trash can earlier this month.
Body cam footage shows officers pulling the puppy from a garbage can about 1:15 a.m. Nov. 4 in the Lathrop Avenue area.
A security guard told police he saw two juveniles with the smoking trash can, and when he went to investigate, they ran away, according to a news release from Savannah Chatham Metropolitan Police Department.
The puppy, who was burned over 15 percent of her body and suffered from smoke inhalation, was brought to Savannah Animal Care. An employee who helped treat her named her Phoenix, after the mythical bird in Greek mythology who rose from the ashes.
Anna Hairston, a vet assistant at the hospital, said Phoenix is estimated to be about 6-9 months old.
PETA reported that Phoenix is in the process of being adopted.
“Somebody out there knows something about where this puppy came from and how she ended up burned in a trash can,” PETA vice president Colleen O’Brien said in the news release about the reward. “PETA urges anyone with information about this dog or the reported young people who fled the scene to come forward immediately so that whoever is responsible for her abuse can be held responsible.”
Anyone with information about this case may call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.
