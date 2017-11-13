Report: Bluffton woman first says boyfriend had a gun, then calls deputies ‘b----es’

A Bluffton woman was released to the care of a neighbor Sunday evening after she allegedly called 911 while drunk to report her armed boyfriend had broken a window.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a Brannan Point Drive residence around 11:45 p.m. after a report of a domestic dispute, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
Dispatch had received two calls prior to their arrival.
The first came from a man who said his girlfriend was destroying items inside the home.
The second call came from a woman who said her boyfriend “broke a window and had a gun,” the report said.
During their first visit, deputies found the woman in a “highly intoxicated” state and “causing a disturbance.”
“When deputies arrived, she began calling us ‘b----es’ and said ‘get the f--- out of my house,” one deputy wrote in the report.
When investigators came back to the home for the second time that day, the woman was still “intoxicated on alcohol,” the report said.
She sat on the front porch waiting for the deputies and there was broken glass from a shattered window on the front porch. The woman began to yell at her boyfriend and walked through the broken glass, cutting her feet along the way. The woman refused EMS care and was detained after she also refused to cooperate with deputies, the report said.
The boyfriend told deputies that his girlfriend had a drinking problem and that he had awoken that evening to the sound of items being broken in the home as the woman screamed at him to give her her dogs.
He called 911 and the woman broke the window, the report said. He also told deputies that he did not have any weapons during the incident but does own them.
As the woman sat in handcuffs, she began to apologize to the deputies and asked not to be taken to jail. She refused to answer one deputy’s questions and changed the subject back to her dogs.
She said that she called a friend to get away from her boyfriend for the evening, and then accused him of taking her phone until a deputy discovered she was sitting on it, the report said.
The woman was picked up by a neighbor and no charges were noted in the report.
