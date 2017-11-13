Bluffton Target employee caught on camera stealing nearly $4,000 in iPhones, report says

A Target employee confessed to stealing four iPhones valued at nearly $4,000 on Saturday after he allegedly took the phones over a three month period.
The theft was reported Saturday at the Bluffton Target when an employee reviewing surveillance footage noticed the employee slip a iPhone 8 into his pocket while unloading a delivery truck on Oct. 31, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
On Friday, the employee once again saw the man taken an iPhone while unloading a truck before continuing to work. The next day, the man was spotted once more taking two iPhones, the report said.
When the employee confronted the alleged thief, the man admitted to taking the iPhones and said he had been doing it over the previous three months. The total value of the phones was $3,899.99.
A deputy reviewed the surveillance footage and also saw the man take the phones. The man told the deputy the same story and added that he had sold an iPhone 8 and one iPhone X, but that the two remaining phones were inside his vehicle.
He returned them to the store, was issued a trespass notice and promised to turn himself in if he was served a warrant for the alleged theft, the report said.
