Lowcountry parents! Your kids’ jackets might’ve just been recalled as a choking hazard

Keeping kids warm is second only to keeping them safe for many parents, now popular baby and kid clothing manufacturer OshKosh has issued a recall indicating that the jackets they sell to keep kids warm may actually pose a threat to their safety.
According to the recall notice on the OshKosh website, pink and gray quilted jackets sold between Aug. 20 and Sept. 15 of this year could have a defect wherein the snaps can come off the jacket, posing a choking risk.
OshKosh is working in concert with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to carry out the recall, which was issued on Wednesday, Nov. 8 according to the CPSC website.
The jackets are available in both infant and toddler sizes according to the CPSC, and OshKosh received three separate reports of snaps coming off of the jackets.
The recall covers 38,000 jackets in the U.S. and an additional 5,000 in Canada, according to the CPSC filing.
“We are encouraging consumers who purchased these jackets to immediately stop using them and return them to one of our stores (OshKosh or Carter’s) to receive a full refund of the MSRP price in the form of a gift card,” says a statement on the recall page, which also gives customers the choice to receive a return shipping label and return the garments that way.
Customers seeking additional information can call OshKosh’s customer service from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday – Friday. The number is 1-800-692-4674.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
Products affected by the OshKosh jacket recall
Color
Style Numbers
Size
UPC Codes
Pink
13003910
0-3M
190795946918
6M
190795946956
9M
190795946963
12M
190795946925
18M
190795946932
24M
190795946949
23003910
2T
190795946062
3T
190795946079
4T
190795946086
5T
190795946093
Gray
12691410
0-3M
190795930399
12M
190795930405
18M
190795930412
24M
190795930429
6M
190795930436
9M
190795930443
22691410
2T
190795919660
3T
190795919677
4T
190795919684
5T
190795919691
- U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
