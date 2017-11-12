One of the jackets included in the OshKosh recall.
Lowcountry parents! Your kids’ jackets might’ve just been recalled as a choking hazard

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

November 12, 2017 4:10 PM

Keeping kids warm is second only to keeping them safe for many parents, now popular baby and kid clothing manufacturer OshKosh has issued a recall indicating that the jackets they sell to keep kids warm may actually pose a threat to their safety.

According to the recall notice on the OshKosh website, pink and gray quilted jackets sold between Aug. 20 and Sept. 15 of this year could have a defect wherein the snaps can come off the jacket, posing a choking risk.

OshKosh is working in concert with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to carry out the recall, which was issued on Wednesday, Nov. 8 according to the CPSC website.

The jackets are available in both infant and toddler sizes according to the CPSC, and OshKosh received three separate reports of snaps coming off of the jackets.

The recall covers 38,000 jackets in the U.S. and an additional 5,000 in Canada, according to the CPSC filing.

“We are encouraging consumers who purchased these jackets to immediately stop using them and return them to one of our stores (OshKosh or Carter’s) to receive a full refund of the MSRP price in the form of a gift card,” says a statement on the recall page, which also gives customers the choice to receive a return shipping label and return the garments that way.

Customers seeking additional information can call OshKosh’s customer service from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday – Friday. The number is 1-800-692-4674.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

Products affected by the OshKosh jacket recall

Color

Style Numbers

Size

UPC Codes

Pink

13003910

0-3M

190795946918

6M

190795946956

9M

190795946963

12M

190795946925

18M

190795946932

24M

190795946949

23003910

2T

190795946062

3T

190795946079

4T

190795946086

5T

190795946093

Gray

12691410

0-3M

190795930399

12M

190795930405

18M

190795930412

24M

190795930429

6M

190795930436

9M

190795930443

22691410

2T

190795919660

3T

190795919677

4T

190795919684

5T

190795919691

- U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

