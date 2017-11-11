Bluffton man says drunken fun ended up in a fight and his car damaged, police say

A man told police he woke up Thursday morning to find both of his car mirrors damaged, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The man said he was at a bar with a group of friends the night before. He told police he started “rough housing” with one of the friends.
Sometime later in the night he realized the friend seemed to have took offense to the situation. The man said he caught a ride to his home in Westbury Park with another friend.
It was the next morning that he found the vehicle damaged, he told police. He said the only person he thought could do the damage was the friend from the night before.
The man said he didn’t want to press charges but would like the damage paid for.
Police were unable to locate the friend as of Thursday.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments