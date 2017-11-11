stock image
Bluffton shoplifter returns 15 minutes after walking out with 4 cases of beer

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

November 11, 2017 7:35 PM

After stealing 4 cases of canned beer a man changed his shirt and returned to Bluffton’s Walmart, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The man grabbed more beer during the second trip, the report states. However, he left the items in a shopping cart.

Deputies approached the man on his way out of the store Thursday, the report states. The man denied making the theft.

He also told police he had walked to the store.

Police were able to locate the man’s vehicle in a handicapped spot, the report states.

Inside the vehicle deputies found the cases of beer along with several items that they later discovered were stolen from Publix in Hardeeville. A blunt also was visible in the vehicle, the report states.

During a search of the suspect police found two large bags of chicken legs along with canned crab.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

